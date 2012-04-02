Mortal Kombat 2021 sequel film greenlit with Moon Knight script writer
The inevitable sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat film has been greenlit by New Line Cinema and Jeremy Slater has been hired to write the script.
New Line Cinema is moving forward with a movie adaptation of the 1980s game Rampage.
The Mortal Kombat: Legacy web series may be turning into a big screen movie. New Line Cinemas is attempting to produce a new film from the same creative team, and release it in 2013.