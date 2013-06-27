TrackMania2 Stadium now in open beta

Dust dust dust as far as the eye can see gets a little boring, unless you're a Counter-Strike player. (I'm here all week; try the lamb.) If you fancy somewhere new to express your TrackMania, developer Nadeo today launch an open beta test of TrackMania2 Stadium, bringing you in from the Canyon to that classic TM environment. And hey, ManiaPlanet has gone all Steamy, so you can activate TM2 and ShootMania on Steam.