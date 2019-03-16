Blankos Block Party is a party MMO with vinyl toy economy
New developer Mythical is putting together Blankos Block Party, a 'party MMO' that centers around vinyl toys that can be kept, traded, sold, and played with.
Blankos Block Party, the debut from a team featuring former Activision Blizzard devs, blends a creative platform with collectible vinyl culture and we got to try it.