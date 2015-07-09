Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Mirrors Edge

Mirror's Edge DLC Trailer Highlights New Levels

As the "Pure Time Trial Map Pack" for Mirror's Edge is finally going out to PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners today, publisher Electronic Arts has provided a new trailer. The $10 download brings seven new maps and nine new races to the time

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola