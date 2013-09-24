Original XCOM publisher MicroProse returns from the dead with 3 upcoming games
The former publishing juggernaut behind the original XCOM and Civilization games has returned with three upcoming military sim titles based on land, sea, and air.
Publishers are usually quite keen to draw attention to their new releases but Microprose has, for reasons I cannot imagine, been quite quiet about Girl Fight. Surprise! The video game about jiggly ladies in sexy costumes fighting each other is out later today on PlayStation 3 for $9.99, and will land on Xbox Live Arcade tomorrow.
Just how did soft-spoken, but brilliant strategy designer Sid Meier end up having his name as part of almost all his games?
If you'd feel a little silly playing a video game that is ostensibly about sexy girls in sexy costumes fighting each other, relax: Girl Fight all goes down in virtual reality as an evil corporation experiments upon abducted women. Look, come watch the new trailer and you'll soon realise you'd be perfectly comfortable playing it in the company of other adults (it is rated Mature 17+, after all).
Shacknews readers share their own stories revolving around the classic X-Com: UFO Defense, the latest game inducted into the "Moby Games Classic" series on Shacknews.com.
Vintage MicroProse RPG Darklands arrived on GOG today at the friendly price of $5.99. It's one of the games some speak about in reverent tones, while many more simply ask "What?" but now we can all see what the fuss is about.