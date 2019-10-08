John Wick Hex is coming to Switch and Xbox One in December
John Wick Hex is bringing its thirst for vengeance and love of firearms to Switch and Xbox in December, as well as to Steam.
Bithell Games explores the world of John Wick with a unique take on everyone's favorite dog-loving hitman. But is John Wick Hex just another in a long line of failed movie and video game crossovers? Our review.