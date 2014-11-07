Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Joe Danger Series

Joe Danger Touch out now for iOS at $3

From today, you can legally ride a stunt motorcycle on trains, around the office, and even in the toilet. Oh no, but this is all a ruse, I mean in a video game. Not in real life, as you wholly believed. Oh, you! Joe Danger Touch hit iDevices today, you see, putting the stunts of Joe Danger in your pocket.

