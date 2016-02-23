New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Intelligent Systems

Nintendo announces Code Name: STEAM for 3DS

Nintendo is holding a special 3DS-centered event to cap off the second day of E3 2014. The publisher quickly kicked the event off by announcing a whole new IP, codenaming it STEAM. No, it probably isn't that Steam.

Hello, Meet Lola