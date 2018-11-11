IEM Katowice will not allow audience attendance due to coronavirus concerns
The largest CSGO tournament of the year will be without its fans in attendance this year according to ESL and Intel.
The original esports superstar and Quake player extraordinaire was honored with an induction into the Esports Hall of Fame today at IEM Chicago.
Fnatic is back on top of the CS:GO world as they win a thrilling five-game series at Intel Extreme Masters Katowice.
Heroes of the Storm held its Western Clash from Intel Extreme Masters Katowice, where the best team in Europe made their case as the best team in the world.
Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world are set to return down under to compete for a $250K prize pool.