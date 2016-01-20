Hypercharge: Unboxed devs on the game's origins & persevering through setbacks
Digital Cybercherries lead Joe Henson spoke to us about how Hypercharge: Unboxed was conceived and then reborn after a rough first launch.
Digital Cybercherries lead Joe Henson spoke to us about how Hypercharge: Unboxed was conceived and then reborn after a rough first launch.
Digital Cyber Cherries has just taken the wraps off its first official game release, and shares exclusive details with Shacknews on its co-op mode, environmental hazards, and more.