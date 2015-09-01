New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: High Moon Studios

Deadpool listed for Wii U on Amazon Canada

The Merc with a Mouth has made it quite clear that his new game is coming on June 25, and while Deadpool has acknowledged his appearance on PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, he may have forgotten to mention the Wii U.

