All Stories Tagged: Halo Waypoint

Halo Waypoint Arrives on Xbox Live

As promised, Microsoft today opened "the new virtual home for all things Halo" on Xbox 360 in the form of a free downloadable application dubbed "Halo Waypoint."

Halo Waypoint Walkthrough: Going Career

Microsoft is launching the Halo Waypoint on November 5, a new dashboard app that provides a convenient destination to browse Halo-related content. In addition to showcasing videos and other facets of Halo lore, Waypoint will also tie achievemen

