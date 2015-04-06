Shack Chat: What was the first game to scare you?
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
There are times when you step into a shiny new car, plane, or mech only to realize you were better off walking. We're spotlighting 5 of the worst vehicles in video game history.
Microsoft's Phil Spencer has revealed that Halo Anniversary will use Kinect. Exactly how it will use the device is still a mystery.