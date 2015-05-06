Devs are revealing the origins of their game's titles on Twitter
Are game titles born in the concept phase or do they come together right before shipping? Game devs on Twitter share their stories.
Are game titles born in the concept phase or do they come together right before shipping? Game devs on Twitter share their stories.
Double Fine Productions has announced it has released an iOS and Android version of Grim Fandango Remastered, allowing fans of the classic point-and-click adventure game to play while on the go.
Double Fine has brought Grim Fandango back from the dead. This time, Manny and the gang have a few tricks up their sleeves for the Grim Fandango Remastered.
Welcome to 2015! As is tradition, the Shacknews staff weighs in on the games they're most looking forward to in the new year. Here are Mananging Editor Steven's picks.
Shacknews takes a look back at some of the most notable news stories and annoucements in PC gaming of the last year.
Grim Fandango Remastered has a release date, and it will soon be followed by Day of the Tentacle Special Edition.
End your day with a Shack Snack, a short recap of three big stories you should know. It's like a CliffsNotes for video games! If you enjoy, don't forget to subscribe to us on YouTube.