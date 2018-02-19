Gran Turismo Sport online service support to end in January 2024
Polyphony Digital announced that while offline modes will still be playable, Gran Turismo Sport's online features are shutting down as it focuses on maintaining Gran Turismo 7.
Starting next week, the standalone PSVR HMD will be available starting at $100 off the regular price.
The VR-curious get the green light with this special edition bundle.
Gran Turismo Sport took all racing genre competition straight to driving school.
Gran Turismo Sport is getting a special demo on PlayStation 4, with any and all progress able to carry over to the full game when it releases later in October.
The silver and black console/controller are limited to a 1TB PS4. The additional bundles, including PS4 Pro, come with the standard jet black versions.
You can't order the game early any more until a release date has been set.
Gran Turismo Sport won't be releasing in 2016, and instead, is now scheduled to release in 2017.
The series takes on a new level of realism under the auspices of long-time director Kazunori Yamauchi.
It's fast. It's furious and it's coming soon.