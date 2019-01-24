New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Giants Software

Farming Simulator trailer celebrates small-town America

The makers of the Farming Simulator games clearly knew they're used as something of a punchline. A new trailer for the upcoming Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions of FS 2013 plays on the gag videos, with hip beats and funky editing, but at the same time it also looks pretty cool. Yes, yes maybe I do want to coordinate harvesting corn with my friends! It's the American dream.

Farming Simulator sprouts on consoles in September

It can be nerve-wracking, waiting for an exciting series to finally come to your preferred platform. What if it's a shoddy port? Will the controls work? And if it's delayed by months, that's even more worrying. Be strong, gentle player: this one's worth the wait. Farming Simulator will finally arrive on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in September, complete with a console-exclusive new American farm and exclusive vehicles.

Farming Simulator 2013 coming to consoles too

PC peeps have long enjoyed giving the gag gift of unusual simulators from Europe, and now consolemaniacs can join in on the fun too. Farming Simulator 2013 has been announced for release this October, coming to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well as PC.

