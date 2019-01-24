Farming Simulator trailer celebrates small-town America

The makers of the Farming Simulator games clearly knew they're used as something of a punchline. A new trailer for the upcoming Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions of FS 2013 plays on the gag videos, with hip beats and funky editing, but at the same time it also looks pretty cool. Yes, yes maybe I do want to coordinate harvesting corn with my friends! It's the American dream.