Farming Simulator 22 review: Prepare to get up early
Playing a virtual farmer is no easy task and yet, Giants Software makes it enjoyable in the latest entry of its Farming Simulator series.
Farming Simulator 2019 is the next game to be turned into a competitive sport.
Yep, this cropped up at the show among the bountiful harvest of other games.
Farming Simulator is hitting consoles on September 4, Giants Software announced today.
The makers of the Farming Simulator games clearly knew they're used as something of a punchline. A new trailer for the upcoming Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions of FS 2013 plays on the gag videos, with hip beats and funky editing, but at the same time it also looks pretty cool. Yes, yes maybe I do want to coordinate harvesting corn with my friends! It's the American dream.
It can be nerve-wracking, waiting for an exciting series to finally come to your preferred platform. What if it's a shoddy port? Will the controls work? And if it's delayed by months, that's even more worrying. Be strong, gentle player: this one's worth the wait. Farming Simulator will finally arrive on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in September, complete with a console-exclusive new American farm and exclusive vehicles.
Who buys those "Farming Simulator" and "Truck Simulator" games? A new report finds out.
PC peeps have long enjoyed giving the gag gift of unusual simulators from Europe, and now consolemaniacs can join in on the fun too. Farming Simulator 2013 has been announced for release this October, coming to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well as PC.