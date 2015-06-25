New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Gears of War 3

Gears of War 3 'Crescendo' trailer

Gears of War 2 was "bigger, better, and more badass." But what is Gears of War 3? "With Gears of War 3, we wanted to take the scale of the story down, make it personal," executive producer Rod Fergusson explains in a new "behind the scenes" video for the

E3 2011: Gears of War 3

The gears keep spinning as the trilogy starring Marcus and Dom come to an end with Gears of War 3. We take a look at the campaign and the game's completely different take on Horde mode.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola