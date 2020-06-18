ICE-T plays Gears of War 3 Horde Mode at Shacknews E4 2020 ICE-T talks life, writing music, and more as he chainsaws Locust in Gears of War 3 Horde Mode during Shacknews E4 2020.

Shacknews’ E4 2020 event was a monumental occasion made even more spectacular with a special guest, ICE-T. The rapper, actor, and final level himself got on stream with Shacknews to tear the Locust in Gears of War 3 a new hole. The Horde Mode turned intense as the team set up defences and talked about the current state of the world. Please check out the video below!

E4 2020: ICE-T players Gears of War 3 Horde Mode with Shacknews

Gears of War 3 originally released in September 2011, and since then, the IP has changed hands from Epic Games to The Coalition. But there was something special about Gears of War 3, and for many, its Horde Mode stood as a pinnacle in the series. As part of Shacknews E4 2020, we took to the Horde Mode with none other than ICE-T to see how long we could hold out against the Locust.

For those that might not be aware, ICE-T actually portrays a character in Gears of War 3 called Aaron Griffin. Much to ICE-T’s delight, Griffin is known as one of the few characters to smack talk Marcus Fenix and live. While there’s no news on the horizon, ICE also mentions that he’d love to reprise the role in a future Gears game. Make it happen, The Coalition!

We also got to talking about ICE-T’s other work, including his career as a rapper. Shacknews Reviews Editor Blake Morse questioned whether or not ICE knows if a song he’s writing is going to be for Body Count or something else. ICE was then able to give us a unique insight into how his creative process works. A lot of the time, he comes up with the titles first. In one shining example, ICE-T wrote down the phrase “I have ninety-nine problems but a bitch ain’t one” after Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew said that to him in the car.

Shacknews E4 2020 was a magical event that brought together gamers, developers, and icons from the entertainment industry. A lot of good stuff happened, and if you missed a moment of it, make sure to check out the Shacknews E4 2020 page for whole lot of highlights and coverage. While you’re out perusing the internet, take a moment to check out some of our other ICE-T content.