Shack Chat: What's your favorite Star Wars game?
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
World on Fire: The Oral History of Fallout and Fallout 2
Go post-nuclear in this excerpt from "Beneath a Starless Sky," the Shacknews Long Read that explores the making of Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine RPGs.
Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Shack Chat: What was the first game to scare you?
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
WWE 2K20 review: Botchamania
The WWE video games have been reliably underwhelming for years, but the newest edition should be an embarrassment to all parties involved.
Shack Chat: What is your favorite video game Halloween event?
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Shack Chat: What is your dream PlayStation 5 launch title?
The Shacknews team takes a moment to reflect and discuss their dream PlayStation 5 launch titles.
Shack Chat: What is your favorite licensed game?
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Shack Chat: What Legend of Zelda game would you like to see remade?
The Shack Staff looks back on classic Zelda games and discusses the titles they'd like to see get the remake treatment.
Better Together: Stories of EverQuest
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.