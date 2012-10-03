New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bit.Trip Core grooves onto PC

Gaijin Games is continuing to drop PC ports of its rhythmic BIT.TRIP games at unexpected times in an unlikely order, like jazz scheduling, or scatduling as it's commonly known. Yesterday brought the surprise $10 PC release of the second game, BIT.TRIP CORE, with a little helping hand from Symphony developer Empty Clip Studios.

