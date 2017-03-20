Shacknews special investigation: Are you dog water?
The youths continue to mock your online gaming performances and refer to you as dog water. What does it mean? Should you take offense? Should your dog take offense?
You'd think it would want to tout such things as cloud saves and using the Joy-Con as a pointer.
Asif Khan, CEO of Shacknews, will not sit by while QuakeCon and its honorable attendees are defamed.
How does one effectively communicate the finality of the apocalypse when it comes to gaming?
Coders are looking for exploits that will enable homebrew on the Vita. But is it worth it? We look at the latest attempt to bring homebrew on Sony's successor to the piracy-laden PSP.
Michael Fassbender seems like a great choice for an Assassin's Creed movie, but video game adaptations live and (more often) die on their scripts.
Blizzard is finally coming out and admitting something that Diablo III players realized some time ago: The end-game is "not long-term sustainable." It didn't have to be that way.
In his editorial, Steve argued that he didn't really want "a portable PS3," and urged Sony to create more unique experiences for the platform. I disagree. If anything, Sony should focus entirely on making Vita the best PS3 peripheral ever.
This year was Vita's coming out party. The only problem? I don't really want a portable PS3. And looking at the stumbles of the PlayStation Portable, I'm not sure the market does either.
Part two of our investigation on Xbox Live's FIFA 12 'money laundering' scam problems, with response from EA regarding its franchise being used as a profit tool for attackers.