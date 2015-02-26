New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: DuckTales Series

Like a hurricane: A DuckTales timeline

Yesterday, it was announced that Disney would reboot the beloved 80s animated series DuckTales for Disney XD in 2017. To commemorate this news, Shacknews is taking a look back at DuckTales' video game history, from the 1989 NES classic all the way to some of Scrooge's memorable cameos.

DuckTales Remastered coming to PC

PC fans obviously disappointed when DuckTales Remastered was announced for console download only back in March. But publisher Capcom apparently heard the frustrated wise quacks and has decided to release the game on PC after all.

