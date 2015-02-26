DuckTales: Remastered returns to digital stores after six-month delisting
It's been gone for six months, but DuckTales: Remastered is back on digital storefronts and available for purchase once again.
It's been gone for six months, but DuckTales: Remastered is back on digital storefronts and available for purchase once again.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
D-D-Danger! Watch behind you! There's new DuckTales content for Minecraft out to find you!
One of the 8-bit generation's most memorable pieces of music has joined the Disney canon, officially making it into the DuckTales animated reboot in a key capacity, with lyrics and everything.
Yesterday, it was announced that Disney would reboot the beloved 80s animated series DuckTales for Disney XD in 2017. To commemorate this news, Shacknews is taking a look back at DuckTales' video game history, from the 1989 NES classic all the way to some of Scrooge's memorable cameos.
PC fans obviously disappointed when DuckTales Remastered was announced for console download only back in March. But publisher Capcom apparently heard the frustrated wise quacks and has decided to release the game on PC after all.
The classic world of DuckTales is coming back in a brand new game.