DuckTales: Remastered returns to digital stores after six-month delisting

It's been gone for six months, but DuckTales: Remastered is back on digital storefronts and available for purchase once again.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Scrooge McDuck's video game adventures looked like they had taken a terrible turn last summer. Back in August, Capcom had announced that due to licensing issues, DuckTales: Remastered was being removed from all digital storefronts. By the fall, there was no sign of the Capcom/WayForward collaboration on either Steam, the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live Marketplace, or Nintendo eShop. However, Scrooge McDuck has once again proven smarter than the smarties and tougher than the toughies, because DuckTales: Remastered is making its return to digital shops.

Capcom announced on its Capcom-Unity site on Tuesday that DuckTales: Remastered is now once again available on all of its previous storefronts. That means it's back on PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. It's also playable on Xbox One via the console's backwards compatibility feature.

If you missed this game the first time, but remember the 1980s NES original from Capcom, expect a whole new visual overhaul. Many of the NES classic's mechanics are fully intact, but surrounded by modern visuals, new voice acting, and a remixed soundtrack. Nobody reading this asked for the Moon theme, but guess what? You're getting it anyway. After all, it's Disney canon now.

It's also, on a sadder note, the final time that long-time voice actor Alan Young voiced the Scrooge character prior to his 2016 death. So if nothing else, there's a historical element to this game.

And while DuckTales: Remastered is mainly the old classic redone in many ways, that's not to say there isn't anything new here. Without offering spoilers on a seven-year-old game, developer WayForward did make sure to change up the ending in a way that's totally unlike the NES original.

So yes, DuckTales: Remastered is once again available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live Marketplace, and the Nintendo eShop for its former $14.99 price tag.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

