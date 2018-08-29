Countdown to Doomsday: Shacknews celebrates Doom Eternal and the Doom franchise
Read about the making of Doom Eternal, see our editor-in-chief's reaction to ports of Doom for the first time, and more.
Announced at QuakeCon 2019, classic FPS games Doom and Doom 2 are now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.
Twenty-five years after the release of id Software's groundbreaking shooter, John Romero carves a new path through hell.
The stakes were raised in round three at QuakeCon 2018. It was really Hell on Earth...
Read the entirety of Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom 2016 on your computer, tablet, notebook, smartphone, and/or smart fridge!
He says he doesn't need the money, but he does need the space, and he likes to help collectors.
They are on eBay for $900 now, and bidding ends tomorrow morning.
Check out our picks for some of the best mods of 2016.