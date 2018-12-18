Hacked Game Boy Color also functions as Apple TV remote
Not content to simply spend his days playing Super Mario Land, one Game Boy Color owner transformed his handheld into something entirely different.
Not content to simply spend his days playing Super Mario Land, one Game Boy Color owner transformed his handheld into something entirely different.
YouTube content creator Mark Rober put together a special device to surprise package thieves after receiving no help from the police.
Nintendo is empowering players to put together their own creations with some cardboard and a dream.