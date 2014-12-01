Nintendo ending Facebook & Twitter account login support in October
You'll no longer be able to sign in to your Nintendo Account using your linked Facebook or Twitter accounts starting October 25.
You'll no longer be able to sign in to your Nintendo Account using your linked Facebook or Twitter accounts starting October 25.
According to Nintendo's Japanese website, it looks like the Nintendo 3DS XL's could be on its way out in the region.
Sony will discontinue the run of its original handheld system this year.