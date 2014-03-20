Should you choose Vulkan or DirectX 12 in Red Dead Redemption 2?
The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 offers two different graphics APIs. What are the differences and which should you choose?
The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 offers two different graphics APIs. What are the differences and which should you choose?
The key feature of DirectX 12 is Direct3D 12, which Microsoft's Anuj Gosalia jokingly described as "more Direct than ever." As expected, it will run across "all Microsoft platforms," including "the lowest of smartphones, to game consoles, to the highest-end graphics cards."
DirectX 12 is coming, but more details are due at Game Developer's Conference this month.