All Stories Tagged: Digital Devolver

Serious Sam Double D XXL hitting XBLA in February with co-op

If stacking guns on top of each other to create a teetering supergun sounds like your bag, but you'd also like a little company, good news! The long-overdue Xbox Live Arcade edition of Serious Sam Double D is coming on February 20, packing a shiny co-op mode and more than thirty new guns to pile up.

