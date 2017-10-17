Dead Space remake pre-orders on Steam come with a free copy of Dead Space 2
With Dead Space's remake coming at the end of January 2023, players will now get its stellar sequel as well for free if they pre-order on Steam.
With Dead Space's remake coming at the end of January 2023, players will now get its stellar sequel as well for free if they pre-order on Steam.
Amid uncertainty over the fate of the studio's Star Wars game, EA is in 'discussions with Amy [Hennig] about her next game.'
Visceral Games will be releasing a two new free multiplayer maps for Dead Space 2. The "Outbreak Map Pack" will hit Xbox Live on May 31, and PSN on June 3.
Cloud-based gaming service Gaikai has entered public beta, offering streaming demos of games including the PC edition of Dead Space 2.
Chances are you've finished Dead Space 2 by now, perhaps more than once. If you haven't gotten your fill of slicing off limbs, an EA press release...
Shacknews receives a slew of new screenshots and trailers for upco
Shacknews receives a slew of new screenshots and trailers for upcoming games
Shacknews receives a slew of new screenshots and trailers for upcoming games
Shacknews receives a slew of new screenshots and trailers for upcom