Darkstalkers Resurrection dated for March

With love in the air and catgirls on its mind, Capcom today announced that revamp double-pack >Darkstalkers Resurrection will arrive for download in March, hitting PlayStation 3 on the 12th and Xbox Live Arcade on the 13th. Bringing jazzed-up versions of the original Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors and Darkstalkers 3, it'll cost $15.