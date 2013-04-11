New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Darkstalkers Series

Darkstalkers Resurrection dated for March

With love in the air and catgirls on its mind, Capcom today announced that revamp double-pack >Darkstalkers Resurrection will arrive for download in March, hitting PlayStation 3 on the 12th and Xbox Live Arcade on the 13th. Bringing jazzed-up versions of the original Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors and Darkstalkers 3, it'll cost $15.

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors coming to PSN

Though it's been over a decade since the last Darkstalkers game, Capcom hasn't forgotten about the vintage fighting series. It's slipped Darkstalkers characters into other games, and now it's bringing the very first game to PlayStation Network.

