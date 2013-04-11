Capcom Fighting Collection brings rollback to 10 classic games in June 2022
Darkstalkers, Red Earth, Super Puzzle Fighter, and more will be bundled with rollback netcode and further features in the Capcom Fighting Collection.
Darkstalkers Resurrection was a sales disappointment in the opening month for Capcom, leading senior VP Christian Svensson to question if he misjudged fan interest in the series.
With love in the air and catgirls on its mind, Capcom today announced that revamp double-pack >Darkstalkers Resurrection will arrive for download in March, hitting PlayStation 3 on the 12th and Xbox Live Arcade on the 13th. Bringing jazzed-up versions of the original Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors and Darkstalkers 3, it'll cost $15.
Oh look, Darkstalkers isn't dead. Capcom has just announced Darkstalkers Resurrection at New York Comic Con.
Capcom has submitted a new registration for a Darkstalkers trademark with the European Union, the first time since Darkstalkers Chronicle's release in 2004.
Though it's been over a decade since the last Darkstalkers game, Capcom hasn't forgotten about the vintage fighting series. It's slipped Darkstalkers characters into other games, and now it's bringing the very first game to PlayStation Network.
Darkstalkers: The Night Warrior is coming as a PS1 Classic, judging by a new rating found on the ESRB site.