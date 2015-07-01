Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019 - Remnant: From the Ashes
There were a lot good co-op experiences in 2019, but Gunfire Games took it to another level with Remnant: From the Ashes.
Although many may be working to save the city in Batman: Arkham Knight, an adventure that goes far beyond the city limits awaits in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. In this week's Co-Optimized, we bring heroes and villains together to save the world from falling to colored pieces.
It's time to spell like crazy with Magicka 2, the cooperative game with friendliest fire around.
Badland: Game of the Year Edition makes its PC, Mac, Linux and PSN debut this week, and these flappy furballs don't stand much of a chance when it comes to surviving a fairy tale forest full of deadly traps and machines. But maybe a little four player action is the thing that helps these creatures see their way through to the end.
Looking for a co-op game that worthy of some Mad Max violence until the actual Mad Max game releases? We've got you covered. The Borderlands: Handsome Collection has tons of gameplay, character, and guns to keep you and your teammates going.
CastleStorm combines the thrill of chucking objects at enemies with the high action of fighting a horde of enemy soldiers head on. The Definitive Edition is available for free this month with the Xbox Games With Gold program, but the game is available on a broad variety of platforms. So, players everywhere can come together and watch those castles crumble.
Dragon Age: Inquisition's cooperative multiplayer got a free upgrade with the Dragonslayer expansion. We gather together the party, comprised of both new and familiar faces, play a few chords on a magical lute, and go dragon hunting.
Magicka: Wizard Wars exited beta this week, so spell-slingers are free to bash, burn, and blast each other in full on combat. Given the competitive nature of Wizard Wars, it's hard to believe that the whole Magicka phenomenon began with a cooperative game where "accidentally" blowing up your friends is a big game feature. This week, we spotlight the original Magicka.
With the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 just a few days away, this week's Co-Optimized raises the dead with Black Ops 2's exceptionally deep, but over-the-top, zombie mode. Play together and try not to die.
This week's Co-Optimized brings us to the horrific world of Killing Floor, where up to six players come together for the admirable goal of killing monsters for money. Helping humanity survive is a nice Perk too, but it's mostly about the shooting.