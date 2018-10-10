Star Citizen devs and Crytek's multi-year lawsuit ends in settlement
Newly surfaced documents seem to show that the lawsuit between Crytek and Cloud Imperium Games seems to be coming to a close with an agreement between both parties.
The studio has been pretty quiet about the single-player experience, but team closed out the celebration with quite the blockbuster.
A recent change in alpha 3.2 has forced Roberts to revisit the plans for the game's economy.
This is your time to see what the game has to offer for free!
The planet takes advantage of tech for procedurally generated cities and shows off just how incredibly ambitious Star Citizen is.
Cloud Imperium Games took out a sizable loan and offered up the company as collateral, but that’s not indication of financial difficulties.
If you get caught cheating in Star Citizen, you face a permaban with no pledge refunds.
The switch to Amazon Lumberyard isn’t a new start for Star Citizen.
Star Citizen lets you be a starship trooper in the upcoming patch.
Star Citizen is aiming for a scope unlike anything seen and to display that ambition, Cloud Imperium Games has released a new trailer showing off its procedurally-generated planets.