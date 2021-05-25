Star Citizen is free to play until June Cloud Imperium Games has announced that Star Citizen will be temporarily free as a part of an event.

Star Citizen is set to be the spiritual successor to 2003’s Freelancer, once again looking to deliver a sprawling space RPG. The game has had quite an extensive development period, but fans have still been able to play the game through its Alpha release. Now, Star Citizen is gearing up for Invictus Launch Week 2951, the annual event meant to celebrate those serving in the United Empire of Earth Army across the in-game galaxy. There is a lot being done in celebration of Invictus Launch Week 2951, including the Free Fly Event, which will make Star Citizen free to download and play until June.

This news comes from the team at Cloud Imperium Games, as they spoke about Invictus Launch Week 2951 on the game's website. This year’s event began on May 21 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and will end on June 1 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Players can download and play Star Citizen for free from now until June 3. There are no restrictions, so those who download Star Citizen will have access to the full game. The client can be downloaded on the game’s official website.

If you download and play the game while it’s free you’ll also get to experience the benefits of the Invictus Launch Week 2951 event, which includes being able to test fly every vehicle in the game. “A total of 59 vehicles will be available for players to test fly for free, including the latest from the galaxy’s most respected manufacturers on show for the first time during the Invictus Launch Week 2951 event.”

Star Citizen is free to download and play in its entirety from now till June 3. For more on the space game, stick with us right here on Shacknews.