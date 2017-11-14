Cards Against Humanity Co-Founder Max Temkin steps down amid toxic workplace allegations
Following allegations of a hostile workplace, one of Cards of Humanity's 8 co-founders, Max Temkin, will step down as the company explores better practices.
