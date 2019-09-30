Broomstick League brings Quidditch-style action to Steam in March
Live out your Harry Potter dreams with this hilarious, Quidditch-tastic adventure that lets you try out the book and film series' infamous broom-centric sport.
Live out your Harry Potter dreams with this hilarious, Quidditch-tastic adventure that lets you try out the book and film series' infamous broom-centric sport.
Take Rocket League, make it 3D, and put it all along a Harry Potter-style backdrop and you get Broomstick League. Shacknews is intrigued, so we gave it a try at this year's TwitchCon.