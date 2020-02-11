Broomstick League brings Quidditch-style action to Steam in March Live out your Harry Potter dreams with this hilarious, Quidditch-tastic adventure that lets you try out the book and film series' infamous broom-centric sport.

Ever wished there was an official Quidditch game? Looks like Virtual Basement and Blue Isle have you covered.

Last year, the teams announced their intention to bring the Harry Potter-centric sport to PC in the form of Broomstick League. It's exactly what it looks and sounds like – essentially Quidditch, in everything bu name. Now, you'll be able to play it, too, when it arrives on Steam Early Access on March 5.

That's not to say you can't try it out right now, though. Interested parties can check out early signups on the game's official website for closed beta access, which took place from February 6 through February 8, but could potentially open up again soon in the future.

Checking out the video above will likely flash you back to the early 2000s, when Harry Potter and its terrible video game tie-ins were all the rage. But this vision of Quidditch sure does look like fun, as players can match up against each other in 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 matches. It's just like Rocket League or soccer, except it's all in the air.

Most interestingly, you get your own wand to cast spells on your opponents (or yourself) for buffs and debuts. There are custom witch and wizard items, brooms, and even emotes. For all intents and purposes, it's an aerial sports game that's Definitely Not Quidditch. And we can't wait to give it at ry.