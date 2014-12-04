Painting the pitch red with Blood Bowl 3
Cyanide Studio is back with the third edition of its digital take on the legendary board game.
Blood Bowl 2 is almost finished on PC, so the folks at Cyanide Studio have announced that they'll also be bringing the game to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next year.
Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition is coming this September, with the addition of Chaos Dwarves, Daemons of Khorne, and Underworld outcasts.