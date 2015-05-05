New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shack PSA: Black Mesa now live

Black Mesa, a long-in-the-making fan mod that recreates the original Half-Life using the Source Engine, has finally launched today.

Morning Caffeinated! -- Torchlight 2, Neverwinter, and the power of music

Ramblings and musings of occasional significance to the Shacknews audience. This is the morning edition for September 12, 2012. Topics include: Torchlight 2 should fill the Diablo 3 void for some players; Neverwinter's mod tools are intriguing; and Planetary Annihilation is in the home stretch. Wake up, scrubs, it's the Morning Caffeinated!

First batch of titles gets Steam Greenlight

Steam Greenlight launched on August 30 to much fanfare--and numerous pranksters--but Valve has announced that 10 titles garnered enough fan support to get a coveted spot on Steam in the coming months.

Morning Caffeinated! -- Diablo stories, Black Mesa, and so long Paragon

Ramblings and musings of occasional significance to the Shacknews audience. This is the morning edition for September 4, 2012. Topics include: We get behind-the-scenes stories on Blizzard and its games; Black Mesa: Source finally has a release date; and NCSoft pulls the plug on City of Heroes and developer Paragon Studios. Wake up, scrubs, it's the Morning Caffeinated!

Black Mesa coming September 14

You thought the day would never come, and it still hasn't just yet, but Black Mesa now has a release date. After eight years of development, the fan remake of Half-Life in the Source engine will be released on September 14. Except it won't be quite complete; the team is working on expanding HL's reviled Xen section and plans to release it later.

Black Mesa gameplay trailer leaked

The Half-Life remake mod Black Mesa really is coming, and now a leaked video confirmed as real has surfaced with a peek at its jazzed-up 'On a Rail' chapter. You know, that frightful section with the tedious trains then glorious rocket launch.

Black Mesa sputters into life with new screens

After eight years of development and several years of silence, it seems Black Mesa may be coming. No, seriously this time. The fans remaking Valve's Half-Life as a Source Engine mod have shared new screenshots, teasing that there's more news to come.

