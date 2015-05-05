Half-Life remake Black Mesa set to leave Early Access in March
After over a decade of development, Crowbar Collective is ready to launch the 1.0 of their Half-Life remake, Black Mesa.
The team at Crowbar Collective have released their re-imagining of the original Half-Life using Valve's Source, called Black Mesa, on Steam Early Access today.
Black Mesa, a long-in-the-making fan mod that recreates the original Half-Life using the Source Engine, has finally launched today.
You thought the day would never come, and it still hasn't just yet, but Black Mesa now has a release date. After eight years of development, the fan remake of Half-Life in the Source engine will be released on September 14. Except it won't be quite complete; the team is working on expanding HL's reviled Xen section and plans to release it later.
The Half-Life remake mod Black Mesa really is coming, and now a leaked video confirmed as real has surfaced with a peek at its jazzed-up 'On a Rail' chapter. You know, that frightful section with the tedious trains then glorious rocket launch.
After eight years of development and several years of silence, it seems Black Mesa may be coming. No, seriously this time. The fans remaking Valve's Half-Life as a Source Engine mod have shared new screenshots, teasing that there's more news to come.