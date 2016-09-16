Bioshock, Borderlands and XCOM collections coming to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience some of 2K Games' best titles this year.
Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience some of 2K Games' best titles this year.
2K had NINE years to fix both BioShock and BioShock 2 for the release of its remastered version. Did it? Apparently not.
Having been immersed in the franchise for several years by that point, Levine realized it was having adverse effects on his life.
Users who own BioShock on disc or the Games for Windows Live version of BioShock 2 have to jump through a few hoops to get the remasters for free.
Would you kindly watch this graphics comparison video?
It's a poorly kept secret that it is coming. Just announce it already.
Would 2K kindly announce BioShock: The Collection already? These leaks are getting ridiculous.
Would you kindly buy BioShock again?
Miss out on either franchise? Catch up with subscriber access.
The BioShock Collection appears to be releasing on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year, according to one retailer who leaked its listing.