New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

All Stories Tagged: Artdink

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z review: sleepy fighting

Battle of Z offers Dragon Ball Z fans more of the same: another chance at seeing their favorite characters pummel each other. However, without a real fighting engine to support the game, hardcore fans haven't just played this before, they've probably already played something better.

Gundam Seed Battle Destiny announced for Vita

It may not be the newest Gundam series, but it will be the first to appear on Sony's new handheld. Artdink, the studio behind the Gundam Vs. games for PSP, is developing Gundam Seed Battle Destiny for the Vita.

Hello, Meet Lola