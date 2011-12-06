ShackStream: LumbearJack gets grizzly with the establishment on Indie-licious
We're taking nature back for the beasts with LumbearJack on today's environmentally conscious episode of Indie-licious.
The madcap experiments of world-flipping puzzle-platformer Shift are leaping from web browsers to Nintendo 3DS in Shifting World, publisher Aksys Games announced today. As well as shifting to 3D, it's picking up a level editor and a level generator.