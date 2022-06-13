ShackStream: LumbearJack gets grizzly with the establishment on Indie-licious We're taking nature back for the beasts with LumbearJack on today's environmentally conscious episode of Indie-licious.

What a wonderful weekend it was. This E3-free month of gaming showcases and reveals has been a delightful array of trailers, new details, and even full on game releases, one of which was LumbearJack from FinalBoss Games. One might add that it’s just in time for a special Indie-licious ShackStream, so we’re going to play it today!

LumbearJack comes to us from the developers at FinalBoss Games and the publishers at Armor Games Studios. It came out on June 11, 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam after being showcased on the Wholesome Direct 2022 presentation. In this environmentally-concious game, players take on the role of a bear who is taking back nature for the animals. That means breaking down and recycling all man-made things until all of the waste is removed and the beauty of nature is restored… with a big ol’ axe to grind both physically and metaphorically.

Join us as we kick off today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below:

As always, we'd like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious.

Nature has had enough, and this bear is going to put things back the way they ought to be. Tune in as we take back nature and put the axe to wasteful industry in LumbearJack on today’s episode of Indie-licious!