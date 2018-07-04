Take This will not be attending PAX West 2021 in-person
Due to the safety issues of in-person events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Take This will not have its usual in-person AFK Room at the event.
Shacknews sat down with Take This Arch Psychomancer Dr. B to discuss the crew's latest mental wellness efforts and AFK Room initiative.
Shacknews had a chance to sit down with Dr. B of Take This Inc. to discuss depression and mental health awareness throughout the games industry.