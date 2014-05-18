Sparklite review - A new awakening
Red Blue Games is taking us back to the old-school action-adventure mashup, but is Sparklite more than just a nostalgia trip? Our review.
Red Blue Games is taking us back to the old-school action-adventure mashup, but is Sparklite more than just a nostalgia trip? Our review.
The latest from Supergiant Games is very close, and a launch trailer has been revealed.
Swords & Soldiers will soon hack its way to Nintendo's newest platform.
Sunset Overdrive has plenty of factions, enemies and guns to offer.