How music and sound bring Zealot to life Get insight into one of the most valuable aspects of this upcoming title.

Zealot is a top down action/adventure game developed by Prime Cut games. Revolving around a fallen priest, players will go on a journey as holy as they come. With a core team of four developers, Zealot still much under development. We sat down with a contractor who worked on the game to talk about his role in its development.

Beni Maru composed the score and also worked on sound design for Zealot. We had the opportunity to interview him about his experience working on the game. With a very small team working on the game, Prime Cut used the help of independent contractors from around the world, including Maru. In fact, Maru got in touch with the developers through Twitter, which he recounts in the interview. “The moment I saw it, I knew I had to work on it.”

When putting together the music itself, Maru drew inspiration from the game’s settings. There are strong religious influences over the sounds of Zealot. Maru also says that he used more “tribal” sounds in order to invoke themes of paganism.

Prime Cut currently plans to release Zealot on PC, with hopes to bring to other platforms if the game is successful. If Zealot interests you, consider stopping by their website. For more exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.