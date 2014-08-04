New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Abstraction Games

Rogue Legacy feels right at home on Vita

Last year's Rogue Legacy wasn't made explicitly for Vita, but it certainly plays like it could have been. The recent release maintains its unique charm on the new device with the added convenience of portability, without missing a step.

Rogue Legacy coming to PlayStation this month

The indie game Rogue Legacy is coming to PlayStation platforms on July 29, developer Cellar Door Games announced today. It will hit PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Vita simultaneously, and features cross-buy and cross-save through all three platforms.

Awesomenauts Doting on PlayStation 4

Yes, yes, PlayStation 4 has an eight-core CPU and bags of teraflops and a Share button and everything, but you're not a real platform without a Dote 'em up, are you? Fortunately, Awesomenauts is here to the rescue, as developer Ronimo yesterday announced that its side-scrolling lords management game is coming to PS4.

Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition teased for Vita

What if you want to kick alien rumps and oogle pixelated breasts but you're on the bus? Well, you could play the iOS or Nokia N900 edition of Duke Nukem 3D, but what if you want actual buttons to press? The King's coming to Vita in DN3D's shiny Megaton Edition form, publisher Devolver Digital has teased.

Hello, Meet Lola