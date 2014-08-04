Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition teased for Vita

What if you want to kick alien rumps and oogle pixelated breasts but you're on the bus? Well, you could play the iOS or Nokia N900 edition of Duke Nukem 3D, but what if you want actual buttons to press? The King's coming to Vita in DN3D's shiny Megaton Edition form, publisher Devolver Digital has teased.