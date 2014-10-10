Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: 4J Studios

Minecraft coming to Vita next week

Minecraft is finally coming to the PlayStation Vita, and Sony has detailed the somewhat convoluted upgrade and cross-buy schemes between it and its console counterparts.

Minecraft emerges on PlayStation 3 this week, PS4 and Vita in 2014

Surprise! In a last-minute announcement, Mojang has revealed that Minecraft will arrive on PlayStation 3 this Tuesday. It was once planned to be a PlayStation 4 launch title and arrive on Vita too, but those versions are now slated to arrive "sometime next year." Still, your family will at least be able to huddle around and build a giant exploding Christmas tree on PS3 after Christmas dinner.

Minecraft kicks off DLC 'Mash-ups' with Mass Effect

We all knew Minecraft was pretty dang big, but when EA teams up to release stuff for your game, that's something else. A smattering of Mass Effect-themed DLC is coming to the dig 'em up's Xbox 360 edition this week, including skins of Mass Effect characters and a high-tech texture set. It's the first of a planned series of "Mash-ups" with other video games.

Minecraft for Xbox 360 hits 5 million copies sold

Minecraft for Xbox 360 continues to rack up the sales numbers since its release in May, surpassing the 5 million mark on the last day of 2012. Those numbers were fueled by a 453,000-sales bump on Christmas Day alone.

