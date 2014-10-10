Minecraft console dev 4J Studio moves into publishing, first game launches in 2023
As 4J Studios moves into publishing, it intends to launch upcoming title Skye Tales from developer Puny Astronaut in 2023.
As 4J Studios moves into publishing, it intends to launch upcoming title Skye Tales from developer Puny Astronaut in 2023.
Minecraft is finally coming to the PlayStation Vita, and Sony has detailed the somewhat convoluted upgrade and cross-buy schemes between it and its console counterparts.
Microsoft has announced the retail version of Minecraft: Xbox One Edition will be making its way to retailers starting this November.
Surprise! In a last-minute announcement, Mojang has revealed that Minecraft will arrive on PlayStation 3 this Tuesday. It was once planned to be a PlayStation 4 launch title and arrive on Vita too, but those versions are now slated to arrive "sometime next year." Still, your family will at least be able to huddle around and build a giant exploding Christmas tree on PS3 after Christmas dinner.
We all knew Minecraft was pretty dang big, but when EA teams up to release stuff for your game, that's something else. A smattering of Mass Effect-themed DLC is coming to the dig 'em up's Xbox 360 edition this week, including skins of Mass Effect characters and a high-tech texture set. It's the first of a planned series of "Mash-ups" with other video games.
Minecraft on XBLA has crossed the one billion hours played mark.
Minecraft's "Update 9" is coming on Friday, 4J Studios has announced. It adds new End behaviors, a host of new building materials, and various fixes.
Minecraft Xbox 360 Edition's next title update is just around the corner, and the team has detailed what players can expect from it.
Minecraft has an exclusivity arrangement with Microsoft still in effect, but when that runs out Mojang's Jens Bergensten says they'll "consider" a PlayStation version. A Wii U port, on the other hand, is "very unlikely."
Minecraft for Xbox 360 continues to rack up the sales numbers since its release in May, surpassing the 5 million mark on the last day of 2012. Those numbers were fueled by a 453,000-sales bump on Christmas Day alone.