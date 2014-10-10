Minecraft emerges on PlayStation 3 this week, PS4 and Vita in 2014

Surprise! In a last-minute announcement, Mojang has revealed that Minecraft will arrive on PlayStation 3 this Tuesday. It was once planned to be a PlayStation 4 launch title and arrive on Vita too, but those versions are now slated to arrive "sometime next year." Still, your family will at least be able to huddle around and build a giant exploding Christmas tree on PS3 after Christmas dinner.