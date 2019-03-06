New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: 1C Company

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 invades February 20

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 may be the sixth in the real-time strategy series in five years but gosh, that just means more jolly war fun for everyone. Publisher 1C company today announced that this latest one, from the folks behind the first Assault Squad at Digitalmindsoft (and not some of the wonkier standalone expansions), will launch for PC on February 20.

Space Rangers HD lands on PC next week

Space Rangers HD: A War Apart is not, as you might reasonably assume, a remake of the original Space Rangers. Instead it's an expanded remake of the second Space Rangers game, with so much new stuff it's said to be "roughly doubling the game content." And it'll launch for PC on October 17, publisher 1C announced today.

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 announced

Digitalmindsoft is working on a sequel to its real-time strategy-y tactical game Men of War: Assault Squad, publisher 1C Company announced today. Assault Squad 2 will bring the usual sequel stuff: better graphics, new modes, more maps, and whatnot.

King's Bounty: Warriors of the North rides out October 26

Katuri's King's Bounty games have been a series of small evolutionary steps rather than anything revolutionary, but who can grumble when they offer such hexcellent turn-based tactical RPG fun? The latest, King's Bounty: Warriors of the North, will launch for PC on October 26, publisher 1C announced today. It was originally slated to launch in spring.

Nuclear Union coming from Men of War creator

Between S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Day Z and Metro 2033, post-apocalyptic (former) Soviet states are very much the places to be. Men of War creator Best Way is off to those merry lands too with its RPG Nuclear Union, announced today for PC by publisher 1C.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola