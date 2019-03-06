King's Bounty 2 preview: Reviving a classic
1C Entertainment is preparing a full-blown sequel to King's Bounty more than thirty years after the original release.
Game developer 3D Realms has partnered with 1C Company for a new shooter based on the original Quake engine, set to be unveiled tomorrow.
Men of War: Assault Squad 2 may be the sixth in the real-time strategy series in five years but gosh, that just means more jolly war fun for everyone. Publisher 1C company today announced that this latest one, from the folks behind the first Assault Squad at Digitalmindsoft (and not some of the wonkier standalone expansions), will launch for PC on February 20.
Space Rangers HD: A War Apart is not, as you might reasonably assume, a remake of the original Space Rangers. Instead it's an expanded remake of the second Space Rangers game, with so much new stuff it's said to be "roughly doubling the game content." And it'll launch for PC on October 17, publisher 1C announced today.
It's probably best if I don't mince words here: Nuclear Union is basically a Fallout 3 clone, or close to one. Sure, it's at a bit of a...
"Oh yeah, just flying a plane is hard."
Digitalmindsoft is working on a sequel to its real-time strategy-y tactical game Men of War: Assault Squad, publisher 1C Company announced today. Assault Squad 2 will bring the usual sequel stuff: better graphics, new modes, more maps, and whatnot.
1C Company and 777 Studios today announced a partnership to develop and release IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad. The game is aiming for a 2014 release with expansions to follow.
Katuri's King's Bounty games have been a series of small evolutionary steps rather than anything revolutionary, but who can grumble when they offer such hexcellent turn-based tactical RPG fun? The latest, King's Bounty: Warriors of the North, will launch for PC on October 26, publisher 1C announced today. It was originally slated to launch in spring.
Between S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Day Z and Metro 2033, post-apocalyptic (former) Soviet states are very much the places to be. Men of War creator Best Way is off to those merry lands too with its RPG Nuclear Union, announced today for PC by publisher 1C.