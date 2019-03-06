Men of War: Assault Squad 2 invades February 20

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 may be the sixth in the real-time strategy series in five years but gosh, that just means more jolly war fun for everyone. Publisher 1C company today announced that this latest one, from the folks behind the first Assault Squad at Digitalmindsoft (and not some of the wonkier standalone expansions), will launch for PC on February 20.