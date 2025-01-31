Killing Floor 3 launches on March 25 Tripwire Interactive's Zed-slaying threequel arrives in just under two months.

Fans of Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor series have been anticipating the third entry since it was first announced back in 2023. After being given a release window of March 2025, the studio has confirmed that Killing Floor 3 will launch on March 25.

Tripwire Interactive shared the release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game will launch globally on March 25, 2025, with various editions offering different in-game bonuses:

Standard Edition ($39.99) – Available in North America, includes the base game and a pre-order bonus, either the limited timed exclusive Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack, or the Flatline Tactical Bundle (at select retailers).

Day 1 Edition ($39.99) – Available outside North America, includes the base game, Flatline Tactical Bundle, and Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack.

Digital Editions will be available on all major digital storefronts and will come packed with additional content:

Deluxe Edition ($59.99) – Includes the Shadow Agent Specialist & Weapon Skin Sets, Launch Nightfall Supply Pass, and 1000 Creds.

Elite Nightfall Edition ($79.99) – Includes everything from the Deluxe Edition plus Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (four passes) and 3000 Creds.

Killing Floor 3 will also receive a closed beta from February 20-24, which players can sign up for now. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on Killing Floor 3 as we get closer to launch.