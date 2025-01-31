New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Killing Floor 3 launches on March 25

Tripwire Interactive's Zed-slaying threequel arrives in just under two months.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tripwire Interactive
1

Fans of Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor series have been anticipating the third entry since it was first announced back in 2023. After being given a release window of March 2025, the studio has confirmed that Killing Floor 3 will launch on March 25.

Tripwire Interactive shared the release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game will launch globally on March 25, 2025, with various editions offering different in-game bonuses:

  • Standard Edition ($39.99) – Available in North America, includes the base game and a pre-order bonus, either the limited timed exclusive Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack, or the Flatline Tactical Bundle (at select retailers).
  • Day 1 Edition ($39.99) – Available outside North America, includes the base game, Flatline Tactical Bundle, and Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack.
  • Digital Editions will be available on all major digital storefronts and will come packed with additional content:
  • Deluxe Edition ($59.99) – Includes the Shadow Agent Specialist & Weapon Skin Sets, Launch Nightfall Supply Pass, and 1000 Creds.
  • Elite Nightfall Edition ($79.99) – Includes everything from the Deluxe Edition plus Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (four passes) and 3000 Creds.

Killing Floor 3 will also receive a closed beta from February 20-24, which players can sign up for now. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on Killing Floor 3 as we get closer to launch.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola