MultiVersus to shut down in May

The platform fighter will remain online throughout the duration of its next season.
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
Player First Games, the studio behind the Warner Bros. platform fighter MultiVersus, has announced the game will be shutting down. The game will soon begin its fifth and final season, with servers going offline after its conclusion.

The end of MultiVersus was announced in an open letter to players this morning. “After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game,” the post reads. The studio goes on to confirm that MultiVersus will officially shut down on May 30, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT. After that, players will only be able to battle locally and against AI opponents.

Key art for MultiVersus, featuring its base roster of playable characters.

Source: WB Games

In-game purchases in MultiVersus are no longer available, and the game will be removed from digital storefronts once it’s taken offline.

MultiVersus officially launched in May 2024 after going dark for nearly an entire year following the conclusion of its open beta. The game was subjected to a good deal of criticism surrounding its content offerings and changes from the beta, points we also made in our review. Warner Bros. acquired developer Player First Games last July.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

    January 31, 2025 8:00 AM

      January 31, 2025 8:50 AM

      People who spent real money for virtual items in this about to be shuttered game have got to be mad.

        January 31, 2025 8:51 AM

        Then too, at least you can play locally and Single Player still... NBA2K I am saying this directly to you.

